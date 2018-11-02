The sunrise breaking through the morning fog on Friday, Nov.2. (Phot by patrick Davies)

Forecast predicts an overcast rainy weekend

Fog dominated the Cariboo Chilcotin early this morning with little to no wind.

Fog dominated the Cariboo Chilcotin early this morning with little to no wind.

With the sunrise, the fog has begun to clear as the day approaches its expected high of 9C with partially cloudy skies. Rain is expected around noon, though there are chances of showers throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Saturday will see a continuation of this trend with a projected of 7C with a steady drizzle throughout the day. A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 9C will greet lakecity residents Sunday, with snow expected to begin falling next week.

While visibility is limited by the morning’s fog, no major delays or hazards are reported as of writing this update. Drive safe and enjoy the nice weather where you can!

Previous story
Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically
Next story
Video: Lakecity girl makes cancer donation personal

Just Posted

Forecast predicts an overcast rainy weekend

Fog dominated the Cariboo Chilcotin early this morning with little to no wind.

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Video: Lakecity girl makes cancer donation personal

Williams Lake local Shaylee Matthews cut her hair short to make a wig for cancer patients last week.

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

Cariboo Potters Guild holding show and sale this weekend

Cariboo Potters Guild’s annual show and sale occur this Friday and Saturday

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Ottawa to purchase a 6th Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

The federal government had previously committed to five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels and had been considering a sixth

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

Most Read