Forecast predicts an overcast rainy weekend

Fog dominated the Cariboo Chilcotin early this morning with little to no wind.

The sunrise breaking through the morning fog on Friday, Nov.2. (Phot by patrick Davies)

With the sunrise, the fog has begun to clear as the day approaches its expected high of 9C with partially cloudy skies. Rain is expected around noon, though there are chances of showers throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Saturday will see a continuation of this trend with a projected of 7C with a steady drizzle throughout the day. A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 9C will greet lakecity residents Sunday, with snow expected to begin falling next week.

While visibility is limited by the morning’s fog, no major delays or hazards are reported as of writing this update. Drive safe and enjoy the nice weather where you can!