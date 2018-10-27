Diwali Festival of Lights event tonight at Elks Hall

Lights for Life organizers set to liven Elks Hall for Diwali women-only celebrations

Dr. Babitha Sandeys (left), Gurminder Mangat, Keerti Mangat (in front), Parminder Nijjar, Rajinder Kaur, Jyothisha Rajesh and Sunisha Rakesh celebrated Diwali in style in 2017 at the Lights for Life dinner and dance.

The popular Diwali charity fundraising event is coming up quickly in Williams Lake.

Lights for Life organizers are hosting a Diwali Festival of Lights celebration in Williams Lake Oct. 27 at the Elks Hall.

The traditional event, which takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is for women only and includes door prizes, snacks, music, a homemade traditional Indian dinner and dancing.

Tickets are $30 each. For tickets or more information please contact Rani at 250-398-5024, Sharn at 250-392-7799 or Satwant at 778-412-5276.

Thousands of dollars have been raised through the annual Festival of Lights and donated to the hospital and Salvation Army.

