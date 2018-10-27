Diwali Festival of Lights event tonight at Elks Hall

The popular Diwali charity fundraising event is coming up quickly in Williams Lake.
Lights for Life organizers are hosting a Diwali Festival of Lights celebration in Williams Lake Oct. 27 at the Elks Hall.
The traditional event, which takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is for women only and includes door prizes, snacks, music, a homemade traditional Indian dinner and dancing.
Tickets are $30 each. For tickets or more information please contact Rani at 250-398-5024, Sharn at 250-392-7799 or Satwant at 778-412-5276.
Thousands of dollars have been raised through the annual Festival of Lights and donated to the hospital and Salvation Army.
