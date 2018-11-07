Dan Davidson and Brett Kissel set to bring quality country music to lakecity

Flat Lake, Alberta-raised country musician Brett Kissel will be in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Nov. 15 to perform at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Centre.

The upbeat country tones of Dan Davidson and Brett Kissel will be gracing the Gibraltar Room next week.

Kissel is a lifelong country artist and is widely regarded as one Canada’s leading creative artists in the genre and has been the recipient of multiple Canadian Country Music Association Awards. With his most recent album, We Were That Song, Kissel has been focused on “diversity and excitement” while simultaneously disarming the listener of any preconceptions about what his music is about.

“I feel the most connected to my fans while up on stage; I’m an entertainer, it’s what I do best,” Kissel said on his official website.

His bring the fire philosophy is heavily felt in his new album and will be on display for Williams Lake not once but twice next week at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex.

Read More: Brett Kissel performing live in Williams Lake

Davidson, an Edmonton-born musician, will be opening and performing with Kissel on Nov. 14 and 15. He got his start in a small local rock band known as Tupelo Honey and rode the ups and downs of the music industry for a few years before eventually learning the value of going independent.

“That was kind of my music industry 101 was growing up doing that. I met some great people and had some great times; we had some top 40s and top five videos on Much Music but when the band started to wind down, everybody was starting to be interested in different things,” Davidson explained.

After going back to school and getting his degree, Davidson returned to songwriting as an independent country artist and had a lot of success with his second single Found which went gold after reaching 16 on the Canada Country chart. As he built his career Davidson happened to find himself with the same management team as Kissel and befriended him.

“He has been an amazing supporter for me and brought me along for many shows. So now we’re halfway through our second tour together and things are going really well,” Davidson said.

We Were That Song Part 2 is actually part of a record-setting tour for Canadian Country Music history as the longest single tour to date, according to Davidson. Starting in January of this year they did 41 shows in the first half and in the second half he is doing 31.

“Either one of those would be a hilariously long tour and way longer then most people would go out for and throw them together Brett and I will have played, in total, close to 75, 80 shows this year,” Davidson said. “The your is a lot of fun, we’ve been doing a lot of these smaller communities, who don’t always get big world-class shows like Brett.”

Davidson said both him and Kissel are excited to bring their music to Williams Lake to connect with people and make new fans. For Kissel, it will be his second show in Williams Lake, while Davidson looks forward to getting the crowd up and dancing before the main event.

“It’s going to be something special I think,” Davidson said. “My favourite part of country music is the connecting of people, you know because that’s what this genre is all about. It’s not about being cool, it’s about bringing people together having fun and I think that comes through with my tunes, it’s all about the good times and making people happy.”

Read More: Photo contest for Kissel tickets

www.facebook.com