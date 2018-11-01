Cariboo Potters Guild holding show and sale this weekend

A piggy bank by Jude Prevost (left) alongside a vase by Sam Brent (right) are just some of the many exquisite works that the Cariboo Potters Guild will be showcasing at Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre this Friday Saturday. (Photo submitted)

The Cariboo Potters Guild’s annual show and sale takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.

Timed and themed for Christmas time, longtime member Jude Prevost said that this year there will be a wide variety of pottery on display from both old and new members of the guild. On Nov. 2 from noon to 8 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. just over a dozen potters’ works will be on display for all to see.

Anna Roberts, one of the guild’s most venerable members at close to 90, will be showcasing her signature organic natural looking wares. Alongside her will be the workers of painter Barb Fraleigh, well known for her characters and miniature paintings on plates.

Newcomer potter Cary Burnett enjoys painting detailed animals and still life on her works, including her exquisitely detailed crows in high heels. The phenomenal glazing of Christy Richardson meanwhile showcases her extensive work in the spray room this past year.

“Bev Pemberton is most well know for her high fire, very functional dragonfly line,” Prevost said.

For a more earthy red clay feel, Jill Crosina’s works will be available for purchase while the well-known works of Joan Beck known best for her green, brown and purple line. Lesley Lloyd experiments with a variety of styles and techniques but is best known for her horsehair raku pottery style.

“I myself do a low fire, functional and whimsical line,” Prevost observed.

New to the guild is Simone Benjamin who focuses her work more on abstract then practical design and Prevost believes this may be her first show and sale. Perhaps some of the most unique works on display will be those of Sam Brent, a former tattoo artist who does a variety of beautiful painting on her work, before carving them into her pots.

“The overall vibe is a bit of a show as well as a sale, which, is why we provide the coffee and the goodies and we try to encourage people to stick around. Not only to shop but also to get a feel for what the guild is all about and the different variety of things you can do with clay,” Prevost said. “With all those people, not one person does anything similar to the other.”

Prevost also plans to promote the guild’s upcoming introductory pottery classes in January at the event and said they always fill up fast. She encourages people to come to check out their show and sale to find out if pottery might be for them.

“There’s always going to be new looks and items just because we have workshops throughout the year, so it’s just an ongoing process of growing with new items, new techniques and new potters.”



