Blocktreat gearing up for Limelight show Nov. 2

Brandon Hoffman will be in the lakecity performing with his ever-changing music project, Blocktreat, at the Limelight on Nov. 2. (Nelson Mouellic photo)

Blocktreat, the ever-changing musical project of recently departed Williams Lake son, Brandon Hoffman, comes to the Limelight Nov. 2.

Hoffman recently left Williams Lake to pursue his music producing and songwriting career in Vancouver. The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society Arts Centre Administrator for many years, Hoffman has already tried to bring more music to Williams Lake and the Cariboo through his Safety Meeting concert series and the Dark Times Festival of last year.

“Just constantly dragging bands through town and trying to keep the ball rolling a little bit from abroad as well,” Hoffman said.

For years now Hoffman has been experimenting and performing with Blocktreat, starting with a solo instrumental sound that, over time, gradually morphed into a live band approach, that kept the aesthetic of his older instrumental sample-based music. Much of the songs he will be performing at the Limelight are from his upcoming album, After Dark, written and recorded over his last two years in Williams Lake, with advance copies available at the show on CD and cassette.

“I’ve conscripted a few sweet buddies to play along with me and we play as a four-piece ensemble,” Hoffman said, adding this particular band first played together at last years Dark Times Festival.

Joining Hoffman and his vocals onstage will be percussionist Daniel Ruiz on drums, bassist Jess Rampling of Apples and special guest guitarist Lyndon Froese, a fellow lakecity expat. Hoffman said that living in Vancouver has allowed the ensemble to practice together more frequently, a welcome change to “cramming on in on the highway somewhere.”

The musical flavour of the night will be a blending of electronic and indie rock utilizing synthesisers, rising crescendos and a mix of live and recorded percussion. The ensemble is said to be able to create “highly danceable warm-and-fuzzy dreamscape for the listeners and has been featured in the past by Vice and Indie Shuffle.

“There’s kind of a pop songwriting aesthetic but through this kind of psychedelic lens so you get nice long instrumental sessions and the beat just kind of keeps going and evolving,” Hoffman said.

His favourite thing about playing music in Williams Lake, according to Hoffman, is that the whole community comes out to a performance. Multiple different generations and demographics turn out for the music, creating a unique atmosphere and listening experience.

“Everything from high school kids, to young parents to retirement age folks all just coming out together is like, the coolest thing to see but the younger kids are obviously the hardest demographic to hit,” Hoffman said. “Because they’re not as jaded as their parents, who are just itching for something to come out to on a weekend.”

The Limelight’s capacity is 162 and Hoffman hopes to get close to packing the club by attracting them with “nice fall dance vibes.” He sees it as more than just a musical event but also a fun chance for lakecity residents to meet and greet their neighbours, getting to know them in a more fun and intimate setting.

“(Williams Lake), it is my hometown, my home crew and I’ve got tons of friends up there and projects on the go with various community groups in the Cariboo, so I have tons of reasons to come back for even years to come,” Hoffman said.

Tickets are available now at artsonthefly.com for the Friday, Nov. 2 show at the Limelight Theatre, with doors opening at 8 p.m. before the 8:30 p.m. start.

