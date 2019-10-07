Jessi Cruickshank arrives at the JUNO Gala dinner in Calgary, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will appear on Canadian entertainment personality Jessi Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trudeau to appear on Jessi Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show ‘New Mom, Who Dis?’

Kin Community Canada says ”nothing is off the table”

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will appear on Canadian entertainment personality Jessi Cruickshank’s Facebook Watch show on Wednesday.

Lifestyle entertainment company Kin Community Canada says Cruickshank’s sit-down interview with Trudeau will kick off season 2 of the weekly show, titled ”New Mom, Who Dis?”

Kin Community Canada says ”nothing is off the table” as the two have “a funny and honest discussion about family life, raising kids, and the impact his policies have on families and children.”

The company adds that Trudeau also answers some “hard-hitting policy questions” and takes questions from children.

Cruickshank produces and stars in “New Mom, Who Dis?” which airs globally on Facebook Watch. Kin Community Canada distributes and provides marketing for the series.

The show follows the mother of twin boys as she explores topics related to parenthood.

Other guests this season include parenting expert Betsy Brown Braun, Tyler Henry from E!’s “Hollywood Medium,” and the woman who is credited with inventing the gender reveal party.

READ MORE: Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

The Canadian Press

