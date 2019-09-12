Trudeau election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Officials say Liberal leader’s scheduled flights to Kamloops and Edmonton are not affected

Members of the media inspect the wing from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign plane after being struck by the media bus following landing in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s election plane suffered some damage in Victoria after a media bus drove under one of its wings Wednesday night.

The plane had just landed in the capital after transporting Trudeau, his team and several journalists travelling with the campaign across the country for Day 1 of the federal election race.

A bus was parked close to the plane to transport the journalists from the tarmac.

As it departed, it drove under the wing of the plane, making a loud scraping sound as the top of the bus slowly dragged under the wing.

Trudeau has a busy flight schedule planned for Thursday with stops in Kamloops and Edmonton.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau says everything about the plane will be properly assessed, but for now, Thursday’s plans remain the same.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Just Posted

Boys and Girls Club food bank needs non-perishable items

Youth access the food bank regularly throughout the week

Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Five candidates confirmed so far in Cariboo-Prince George

The closing date for candidates to register is Sept. 30, 2019, election date is Oct. 21

Rustlers clubhouse ‘will never quite be the same:’ community to celebrate life of Rodger Stewart Saturday

“We’re overwhelmed by the rugby community and what it’s done for Rodger,” Tanis told the Tribune

Woody debris pile burning planned for Quesnel Lake area

BC Wildfire Service personnel will conduct burns near Haggens Point about one km northeast of Klinne Lake

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Over 4,200 athletes from across the province are in Kelowna for the games this week

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

Most Read