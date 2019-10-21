(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who is running in Cariboo-Prince George ?

Tracy Calogheros, Liberal, Todd Doherty, Conservative, Jing Lan Yang, People’s Party of Canada, Mackenzie Kerr, Green, Mike Orr, Independent and Heather Sapergia, NDP.

If you are not sure where to vote, either check your voter information card or the Elections Canada website and click where do I vote.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.


