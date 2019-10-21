People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier casts his ballot in Saint-Georges Que., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier projected to lose his seat

Upstart party could split votes for the Conservatives

Poll results show that the leader of the newly-formed People’s Party of Canada has lost his seat.

Maxime Bernier is projected to lose his riding of Beauce, Quebec, as he has just 29 per cent of the vote compared with Conservative Richard Lehoux’s 38.1 per cent.

Bernier formed the People’s Party in September 2018, after narrowly losing the Conservative leadership race to Andrew Scheer.

More to come.

