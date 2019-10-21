LIVE: Liberals to win most seats in 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

The Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberal party will win the most seats in the 2019 federal election, giving them the best chance to form the next government.

Whether Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wins a majority, however — or can reach an arrangement with another party to sustain a minority government — is yet to be determined.

The Liberals left Atlantic Canada with a commanding lead, down just a few seat from their sweep in the region in 2015, and the gains Conservatives made as more westerly votes were counted were not enough to make up the difference.

The New Democrats have been reduced to a rump in Quebec thanks to a resurgent Bloc Quebecois taking back numerous seats from the NDP.

With ballots yet to be counted in many British Columbia ridings, expected to be the Green party’s likeliest territory for pickups, the Greens are still enjoying a commanding lead in the New Brunswick riding of Fredericton.

Black Press Media will be updating the interactive map below as Elections Canada confirms results in B.C. and Alberta.

Ridings will be shaded grey until a winner is declared.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Student Votes elects Liberal minority

Just Posted

Second teen dies after injuries sustained in Saturday crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release four names and images of individuals wanted in Williams Lake

The report for October 21 was released by police

UPDATE: SD 27 ready to assist students and staff following Saturday crash involving teens

Police say alcohol may be involved in single vehicle crash

WEB POLL: Who do you predict will lead the country after Monday’s Federal Election?

Take our online reader poll:

Memorial started at scene of fatal vehicle incident near Williams Lake on Highway 20

Bouquets of flowers have been laid at the scene, roughly 17 kilometres from Williams Lake

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

Most Read