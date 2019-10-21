Eric and Elsie Arthurs of Williams Lake prepare to vote in the federal election at the Seniors Activity Centre Monday, Oct. 21. They said they anticipate the result will be “interesting.” The polls close at 7 p.m. in the Cariboo-Prince George Riding. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Federal election voting underway in the Williams Lake area

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Voting for the federal election continues in the Williams Lake area until 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.

Six candidates are vying for the MP seat in Cariboo-Prince George: Tracy Calogheros, Liberal, Todd Doherty, Conservative, Mackenzie Kerr, Green, Mike Orr, Independent, Heather Sapergia, NDP and Jing Lan Yang, People’s Party of Canada.

The Tribune will be covering the election results Monday evening.

