Federal election takes place Monday, Sept. 20

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls for the federal election on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Residents will need to check the voting information cards received in the mail or on the electionscanada.ca website to confirm where to vote.

This year none of the polling stations are being held inside schools.

In 2019, the Cariboo-Prince George riding saw a total of 55,095 people vote, 65 per cent of the 84,968 electors listed in the riding.

There are six candidates vying to represent the riding: incumbent Conservative Todd Doherty, Liberal candidate Garth Frizzell, NDP candidate Audrey McKinnon, Green party candidate Leigh Hunsinger-Chang, People’s Party of Canada candidate Jeremy Gustafson and Christian Heritage Party candidate Henry Thiessen.



federal electionWilliams Lake