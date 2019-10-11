Federal Election: Q&A Jing Lan Yang, People’s Party of Canada

Candidates were asked two questions by Black Press for this week’s federal election coverage and given 300 words or less to share their responses. Currently there are six candidates running for the Cariboo-Prince George Riding.

1. What is your position on President Donald Trump and Canada’s current relationship with the United States?

We must pay due respect to Donald J Trump, the President of the United States. And we have special needs to re-establish a friendly relationship with USA based not based on ideological approach that compromises our national security and prosperity of Canadians, but on equality, mutual respect and mutual benefits,

A People’s Party government is committed to immediately relaunch negotiation on softwood lumber agreement. It is critically important to our people in Cariboo-Prince George that we will win the American softwood lumber market back. We will put supply management on the table to get the deal. Our party is also committed to phase out supply management that controls production, inflate the prices and prevent fair competition in the market. It will be a win-win-win situation as we can bring sawmill workers back to work, we can make diary, poultry and eggs more affordable, and our farmers can export their products as well.

2. How would you as an MP approach the relationship between Canada and Indigenous governments?

As a MP, I will further promote a new relationship based on mutual respect, so we can continue to live together harmoniously. We will explore options to replace the Indian Act with a new legal framework to guarantee equal rights and responsibilities to indigenous people as Canadians. We will respect Constitution and treaties.

We will explore further avenues to promote the establishment of individual property rights on reserves, to give them increased control over their lives. Lack of real private property is in part responsible for the poor housing and some acute social problems. It is one of the greatest impediments to economic development.

I will work to ensure that indigenous governments take more ownership of the services they receive in partnership with Ottawa and local governments.

We will review federal funding to ensure that programs are better targeted to benefit, in particular, the communities that have the greatest needs.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter