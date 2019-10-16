Federal election: Q&A People’s Party of Canada candidate Jing Lan Yang

In this final installment of questions to federal candidates we asked: How do you feel your campaign is going? If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

1. How do you feel your campaign is going?

My campaign is doing great; we are sprinting to spread our messages far and wide!

I will be the winner Oct. 21, because I am the only different and right choice. I am with the People’s Party, the only party who is committed to unite all Canadians with our fundamental values, freedom, responsibility, fairness and respect. PPC is the only party who is committed to bring us freedom and prosperity.

Though an immigrant, never run for offices before, I have won tremendous support and care from my fellow PPC members and from our constituents and residents. They have made me a winner already.

Having my name on the ballot also makes everyone in Cariboo-Prince George a winner. It proves that we are not racists. We are not white supremacists. We are Canadians fighting to keep Canada strong and free for us and our future generation!

2. If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

As an MP, I will set up a two-way communications system.

1. To hear from our constituents and residents: I will have a physical office covering the whole riding while making myself and my office accessible through emails and hotline. I will have a mobile office to go to cities, towns, reserves and rural farms.

2. To hear from Jing Lan Yang: same as my campaign, I will offer our constituents and residents regular updates re: what I will be doing there.

As an MP, I have the right/duty to reach to ALL communities and groups in our riding. Expect my visits! I will also take it my priority to meet you in Ottawa. I will be at your office, your House of Commons, representing all of you.



