Federal Election: Q&A Michael Orr

Third in our series of questions posed to each candidate

Candidates were asked two questions by Black Press for this week’s federal election coverage and given 300 words or less to share their responses. Currently there are six candidates running for the Cariboo-Prince George Riding.

1. What is your position on President Donald Trump and Canada’s current relationship with the United States?

If we judge Donald Trump we must judge Justin Trudeau. Remove personalities. We have been neighbours forever! Work on free trade better economic unity. Both these leaders have a personality wake. In the future our countries will really need each other.

2. How would you as an MP approach the relationship between Canada and Indigenous governments?

Indigenous Government had to happen as it is the fastest growing ethnic group in Canada. If showing proper stewardship, not like our federal governmet that’s good. Will it translate into less money being spent at D.I.A. If so awesome.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter