Federal election: Q&A Mackenzie Kerr, Green Party

Candidates were asked two questions by Black Press for this week’s federal election coverage and given 300 words or less to share their responses. Currently there are six candidates running for the Cariboo-Prince George Riding.

1. What is your position on President Donald Trump and Canada’s current relationship with the United States?

The relationship between the United States and Canada is hugely important, but this doesn’t mean we have to tolerate the politics of hate and division that are prevalent in the current US administration. We will work around the US President and forge greater ties with sub-national levels of government.

2. How would you as an MP approach the relationship between Canada and Indigenous governments?

I would approach the relationship with the idea that there is more than one way of doing things. If we start to truly accept the fact that our governments can work together and one is not better than the other then we can start to progress forward. The Canadian government has eroded the trust of Indigenous people and re-building those relationships takes time. The Indian Act is racist and oppressive legislation and I would work in full partnership with First Nations taking the lead on dismantling the Act. As an MP I will fully support the recommendations from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the 2019 election agenda prepared by the Assembly of First Nations and re-introduce legislation to enshrine UNDRIP. We cannot reach our full potential as a nation until true justice and reconciliation has been achieved.



