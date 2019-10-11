Federal election: Q&A Heather Sapergia NDP

Our third in a series of questions posted to the candidates

Candidates were asked two questions by Black Press for this week’s federal election coverage and given 300 words or less to share their responses. Currently there are six candidates running for the Cariboo-Prince George Riding.

1. What is your position on President Donald Trump and Canada’s current relationship with the United States?

President Trump’s style has made our relationship with the United States less predictable than with previous presidents. Our priority needs to be to protect Canadians against measures that could increase the cost of pharmaceuticals, weaken our cultural protections or undermine privacy rights. An NDP government will do more to defend Canadian workers and communities from unfair trading practices. An NDP government will defend Canadian workers in trade negotiations, protect supply management and stand up against unfair tariffs.

2. How would you as an MP approach the relationship between Canada and Indigenous governments?

The NDP acknowledges that Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples has been deeply troubled and must change. At the heart of the NDP vision of a better Canada is the need for concrete, specific actions that advance Indigenous people and all Canadians down the path of reconciliation. The NDP will work with Indigenous peoples to co-develop a National Action Plan for Reconciliation. The NDP will respect Inuit self-determination by co-developing the federal government’s Arctic Policy Framework through shared governance. The NDP recognizes Metis self-determination. The NDP will work with Indigenous communities to protect Indigenous languages.



