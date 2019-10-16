Federal election: Q&A Cariboo Prince George Mike Orr

In this final installment of questions to federal candidates we asked: How do you feel your campaign is going? If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

1. How do you feel your campaign is going?

People angry, tired of lies and spending out of control. 32.4 million per Canadian hard to talk to people because they are so polarized.

2. If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

I would offer jobs to all party people form a team to work here instead.Team work is needed with people together not left right sides all issues are Canadian issues.



