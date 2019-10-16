Federal Election 2019: Q&A Heather Sapergia, NDP

1. How do you feel your campaign is going?
My campaign is very busy but going well. I am doing my best to connect with as many people as possible in order to hear what they want from an NDP MP. I am connecting using personal visits, e-mail, forums, phone calls and Skype. A number of volunteers are doing door knocking, phoning and mail drops. I also have staff from my office assisting me with setting up appointments with people in our riding. I am getting a good picture of the different needs in different communities.
2. If elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?
If elected, I will use multiple methods for listening to riding members and letting them know what I as their MP am doing on their behalf. In my offices, both in Ottawa and our riding, I will have staff who are dedicated to keeping in touch with members. I will be producing frequent news letters and releases, e-mails, and personal visits to keep in close touch. I will phone members as well. If riding members come to Ottawa, I will be inviting them to visit Parliament and my office. When I am in the riding, I will have regular office hours dedicated to our members.
