Federal Election 2019: Q&A Heather Sapergia, NDP

Sapergia was asked how her campaign is going, and what she’d do if elected

In this final installment of questions to federal candidates we asked: How do you feel your campaign is going? If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

1. How do you feel your campaign is going?

My campaign is very busy but going well. I am doing my best to connect with as many people as possible in order to hear what they want from an NDP MP. I am connecting using personal visits, e-mail, forums, phone calls and Skype. A number of volunteers are doing door knocking, phoning and mail drops. I also have staff from my office assisting me with setting up appointments with people in our riding. I am getting a good picture of the different needs in different communities.

2. If elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

If elected, I will use multiple methods for listening to riding members and letting them know what I as their MP am doing on their behalf. In my offices, both in Ottawa and our riding, I will have staff who are dedicated to keeping in touch with members. I will be producing frequent news letters and releases, e-mails, and personal visits to keep in close touch. I will phone members as well. If riding members come to Ottawa, I will be inviting them to visit Parliament and my office. When I am in the riding, I will have regular office hours dedicated to our members.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter