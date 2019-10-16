Federal Election 2019: Q&A Cariboo Prince George Tracy Calogheros

In this final installment of questions to federal candidates we asked: How do you feel your campaign is going? If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

1. How do you feel your campaign in going?

Support is strong from all communities in the riding. Given that over 60 per cent of voters did not vote conservative in 2015 the consolidation of the progressive vote is even more important this time around. The alternative is to go back to cookie-cutter conservatism, which has not helped our communities year over year. I am enjoying this campaign for many of the same reasons as 2015 – the desire for change is strong. The region needs someone who will bring in investments for infrastructure, health care, housing, and who will work with the community to ensure we build a path towards economic sustainability in the forestry industry. I am honoured by the level of support I am finding and am excited to take on the role of representing all of us.

2. If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

I have heard repeatedly, loud and clear, that people in Cariboo-Prince George do not feel they have a voice. The only promise I have made in this campaign is that I will be YOUR voice in Ottawa; that I will bring our community together and work to find the local solutions that are best suited to our needs. To that end, I have been working on the idea of forming a Cariboo Cabinet once I am elected. The knowledge and expertise required for such action exists here, amongst all of you, and I am best suited to bring those ideas together. I will form a panel(s) of experts from around our Region, who can inform me, advise me and help me to bring all of our voices to bear on the policy and decision-making tables on the national stage. This is a huge, diverse riding and we can work together to ensure the future here is bright for all of our kids.



