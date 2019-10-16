Federal election 2019: Q&A Cariboo Prince George, Todd Doherty

Doherty answers final two questions

In this final installment of questions to federal candidates we asked: How do you feel your campaign is going? If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

1. How do you feel your campaign is going?

We have been overwhelmed by the support from across the region. Our volunteers are energized and we have been met with so many kind words of encouragement throughout the course of the campaign.

We continue to be extremely appreciative of the generosity from the region and have been humbled how so many friends of families of Cariboo Prince George have open their doors and welcomed us.

We will work tirelessly over the remaining days and continue to humbly ask for your support on October 21.

2. If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

If re-elected, I will continue to be the voice for our friends and families of Cariboo-Prince George, despite their political stripes. Over the past 4 years, I have met with thousands of individuals who all carry diverse political beliefs. I will always make myself available. I will continue to listen, learn, and represent our region provincially and in Ottawa. I will continue to fight for our region and take every opportunity to work with our municipal, provincial, and federal leaders to ensure investment, jobs, and opportunities can occur in our backyard.


