Federal Election 2019: Q&A Cariboo Prince George Mackenzie Kerr

In this final installment of questions to federal candidates we asked: How do you feel your campaign is going? If you are elected, how ill you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

1. How do you feel your campaign is going?

The campaign is going absolutely incredible. We are out of small lawn signs and have even been hand making some larger signs for strategic locations. We have been attending every forum, door knocking as much as possible and are gaining a significant amount of followers on our social media platforms. We are getting messages daily from voters saying they have never voted green before but they are this time because it’s time for a change. I could have never imagined the support we are getting today, 6 months ago. The Green Wave is reaching our riding and that support is carrying us through the last week of the election.

2. If you are elected, how will you work with the riding to ensure citizens are informed and heard?

When I am elected I will be working with the community to ensure I am in the riding as much as possible to hear from constituents and attend events. I will share updates on social media and our email list to ensure our riding is kept up to date and informed on the happenings in Ottawa. I will not just reach out to the people that voted for me but those that didn’t as well to make sure their concerns are brought to Ottawa. When you elect a Green they have the ability to vote for the riding first and party second. No other party can say that.



