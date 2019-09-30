Federal Election 2019: Part two Q&A with the Liberal Party’s Tracy Calogheros

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week’s federal election coverage

Why are you running?

Cariboo-Prince George has changed, and it is time for us to elect a representative to Ottawa who will be a champion of that change.

What do you feel are the top issues in our riding?

As we struggle through the latest downturn in the forestry industry — the most important economic sector in our region — it is clear we are not getting what we deserve from Ottawa to protect our economic foundations.

We must protect the jobs of our resource economy, recognizing that industry must also diversify and adapt. We need to provide viable growth opportunities within, and in addition to, our forest industry, to ensure the financial needs of our families and communities are met for generations.

The only alternative is to go back to the Harper years. Those policies have not served us well in the past, and would certainly not serve us well in the future. Without a progressive voice at the table of government, our needs will not be met.

A part of that industry adaptation must be to address the root causes of the issues we face. It is therefore imperative we focus our attention on the changing climate and the need to reduce our carbon footprint while proactively and innovatively managing the effects of our use of the land. This can no longer be an afterthought.

The time for buzz words and inaction is over; the time to bring all of the stakeholders to the table and for solutions to be implemented is now. Our children and grandchildren are depending on it.

