Federal Election 2019: Part two Q&A with the Conservative Party’s Todd Doherty

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week’s federal election coverage. The first: Why are you running? And the second: What are the top issues? Candidates were given 250 words or less to share their responses. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

Why are you running?

I have had the honour of serving and representing you over the past 4 years. I am running as the Conservative Candidate for Cariboo Prince George to ensure that we continue to have a strong voice for our friends and families here in the region and in our nation’s capital.

My wife and I were born and raised in the Cariboo and our families have called this region home for generations. There is no other candidate more familiar with our region’s strengths, challenges, and opportunities than myself.

I am so proud of the friends and families from all across the region. I believe in this region and I believe in you.

What do you feel are the top issues in our riding?

Over the last 4 years, we have faced incredible challenges.

Most notably, our region has been devasted by the 2017 wildfires, and we continue to face unprecedented attacks on our region’s responsible resource development.

Equally important, we our witnessing a devastating downturn in our forest industry and are seeing first hand its effects on rural British Columbia. Furthermore, issues around rural and property crime are increasing and need to be addressed at all levels of government.

Lastly, leadership is needed on Indigenous relations in our region. It is not enough to place your hand on your heart and pledge reconciliation. Progress cannot be made when all interested parties are not at the table or not on the same page.

