Federal Election 2019: Part two Q&A with the Green Party’s Mackenzie Kerr

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week’s federal election coverage

Candidates were asked two questions by the Tribune for this week’s federal election coverage. The first: Why are you running? And the second: What are the top issues? Candidates were given 250 words or less to share their responses. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

Why are you running?

I’m running as the Green Party candidate in the Cariboo-Prince George because we need a strong voice in Ottawa to hold the federal government accountable. I chose the Green Party as it aligns best with my values and unlike other parties the party leader does not tell us how to vote. This means that I can be the best representative for our riding. I think this riding has the potential to be a real example of how out-of-the-box ideas like hemp and renewable energy can succeed. No one knows what the next 50 years are going to look like but we do know that if we don’t do something now, we won’t be happy with the outcome.

What do you feel are the top issues in our riding?

The downturn in the forest industry because of the mismanagement of our forests is the biggest one. We also have an issue with access to government inspected facilities for local farmers. Whenever we outline issues we also see some of our biggest opportunities. Although there may be issues in these sectors, we have an opportunity to be leaders in the country. Let’s talk about shifting our forest industry from short term profits to long term sustainability. Let’s talk about more support for the farmer’s markets and land matching young people with farmland to make it more accessible to enter the agricultural sector. Let’s talk about new industries to help us diversify like investing in renewable energy and making it affordable and accessible for regular Canadians to get things like electric cars. We have the solutions in our communities. Ottawa just needs to start listening.

