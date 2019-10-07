Jing Lan Yang

Federal Election 2019: Part three Q&A with People’s Party of Canada’s Jing Lan Yang

Yang talks about climate change and challenges facing resource industries

Candidates were asked two questions by Black Press for this week’s federal election coverage. The first: What is your position on climate change? And the second: What do you think the answer is to the challenges facing the resource industries? Candidates were given 300 words or less to share their responses. Currently, six candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding.

What is your position on climate change?

Climate change-climate crisis-climate emergency-climate catastrophe is the issue that divides we Canadians. The radical climate activists instill real anxiety and fear and foments anger against their fellow Canadians.

We are not earth destroyers. We are the earth protectors. I believe in real action to protect our environment. Industrial development walks hand-in-hand with environment protection technologies! Industrial development always inspires our scientists exploring new technologies and solutions with new environmental challenge. Canada has the most advanced green technologies in the world! The climate protest in Vancouver last Friday should wake us up. They want to kill the forest, and then oil and gas industry They want to ban plastics, fossil fuel, they are going after vehicles, our food, … All other parties are on the Climate Emergency bandwagon. PPC is the only party pledging to withdraw from Paris Accord and prioritize implementing practical solutions to make air water and soil cleaner.

What do you think the answer is to the challenges facing the resource industries?

A People’s Party government will repeal Bill C-48 and C69. We will create an environment to allow our resource industries, especially oil and gas industry to grow, and to win the investment back. Natural resources industries are of strategical importance not only to our economy but also to our national security. Our over-dependence on American market for exports costs Canadians billions of dollars in foregone revenues. The recent drone attack on Saudi oilfield also serves us a dire warning about our dependence on imports.

We will counter anti-oil and anti-pipeline propaganda from radical environmentalists, one anti-drilling organizer is ECOSocialist. We will reassert federal jurisdiction over pipelines construction by invoking section 92(10) of our Constitution, whereby Parliament can declare any project to be for the general advantage of Canada.

Natural resource industries are our pillar industries in this riding. It will help bring prosperity to our people, our region and our country!

