Todd Doherty

Federal Election 2019: Part three Q&A with Conservatives’ Todd Doherty

Doherty tackles climate change and challenges facing resource industries

Candidates were asked two questions by Black Press for this week’s federal election coverage. The first: What is your position on climate change? And the second: What do you think the answer is to the challenges facing the resource industries? Candidates were given 300 words or less to share their responses. Currently, six candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding.

What is your position on climate change?

Conservatives have a proud legacy when it comes to protecting Canada’s natural environment and improving Canada’s environmental performance. Our plan – A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment – builds on this proud legacy. Our party has put together the most comprehensive environmental platform ever. New policies will further lower Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen environmental protections, without taking money out of Canadians’ pockets. It is built on three policy principles. Green technology, not taxes, a cleaner and greener natural environment, and taking our fight against climate change globally. Under this plan, it will not be free to pollute and there will be no sweetheart deals for anybody who does.

Read more: Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Todd Doherty Conservative

What do you think the answer is to the challenges facing the resource industries?

Our energy sector and the people working in it have faced tough times under this Liberal government. Before Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister, we had three private companies willing to invest more than $30 billion to build three, nation-building projects that would have created tens of thousands of jobs and generated billions in economic activity. Justin Trudeau’s flawed regulatory processes have sent a strong signal to international investors that Canada is not open for business. In the last 2 years, Canada has watched over $1B in potential investments leave the country. That’s why the Conservatives have come up with a six-point action plan that will strike down barriers, and get pipelines and resource based projects built:

Cancel the carbon tax

Repeal Bill C-69, the No-More-Pipelines Bill

End the B.C. shipping ban

Establish timelines for approvals

Eliminate foreign interference in the approvals process

Invoke federal jurisdiction when necessary

Read more: Cariboo-Prince George candidates address forestry at Quesnel forum


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal Election 2019: Part three Q&A with Liberal Party’s Tracy Calogheros
Next story
Williams Lake all-candidates meet and greet Oct. 16

Just Posted

Williams Lake all-candidates meet and greet Oct. 16

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce shares video interviews with the candidates

Rain, gusting winds in the forecast for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Oct. 7

Sunshine and warmth back by the mid-week

Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League set to get underway; four teams to vie for title

The league will feature four teams with each team playing once per week

PHOTOS: WLMHA peewee rep teams get first taste of competition at icebreaker

Three Williams Lake teams were in action

FOREST INK: Forest sector opportunities with Indigenous nations

First, a reminder of the Oct. 11 deadline for public input into the online engagement process

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

Most Read