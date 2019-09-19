Mackenzie Kerr - Green Party

Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Mackenzie Kerr, Green

Kerr is fifth year forestry student at UNBC

Candidates were asked by Black Press to write an introduction about themselves in 250 words or less. In the weeks to come we will ask the candidates two questions per week leading up to voting day on Oct. 21. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Any candidate who exceeded the 250 word limit had their introduction edited for length. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

Mackenzie Kerr – Green Party

My name is Mackenzie Kerr and I am running to become the next Member of Parliament for Cariboo-Prince George. I’ve grown up on farms, first in the Yukon until I was nine and then in Prince George for 13 years. We’ve had horses, dogs, and the occasional pig as a 4-H project.

I had the honour of being the National 4-H ambassador for BC during my time with them and that opened my eyes to making a difference at the federal level. I am currently entering my fifth year of my degree in Forestry at UNBC and am taking this semester off to run the campaign full time. I am passionate about sustainable forestry and believe that we need a strong voice in Ottawa so that our communities needs are taken seriously.

Local agriculture is another thing I want to focus on, and I truly think farmers don’t get enough credit. Local farmers, foresters and people working in the natural resource sector are the lifeblood of our communities and they are feeling the effects of climate change every day.

Action needs to be taken now to make sure our children can have sustainable jobs in the future. We have so many opportunities ahead of us if we create a green economy, but we need a sensible plan for the transition. I look forward to discussing the issues that are important to us as northerners as well as the solutions we need to move to a sustainable future.

Read more: Five candidates confirmed so far in Cariboo-Prince George

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Jing Lan Yang People’s Party of Canada
Next story
Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Tracy Calogheros Liberal

Just Posted

BREAKING: Gilbert, Drynock charged with first degree murder of Branton Regner

The accused also face two counts of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Williams Lake well represented at 55+ BC Games

Results from Williams Lake and area athletes competing at the games are as follows:

Situation table mobilized in Williams Lake to help region’s vulnerable people

Intensive training will take place in October

Horses damage new Fox Fire mountain bike trail: cycling club

Equestrian users asked to stay off trails

Legion celebrating 85th birthday this weekend

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 is inviting the whole community to celebrate 85 years of history

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’ in Canada

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of bus crash that killed two students

Most Read