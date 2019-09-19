Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Mackenzie Kerr, Green

Candidates were asked by Black Press to write an introduction about themselves in 250 words or less. In the weeks to come we will ask the candidates two questions per week leading up to voting day on Oct. 21. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Any candidate who exceeded the 250 word limit had their introduction edited for length. Candidates are displayed in alphabetical order by last name.

Mackenzie Kerr – Green Party

My name is Mackenzie Kerr and I am running to become the next Member of Parliament for Cariboo-Prince George. I’ve grown up on farms, first in the Yukon until I was nine and then in Prince George for 13 years. We’ve had horses, dogs, and the occasional pig as a 4-H project.

I had the honour of being the National 4-H ambassador for BC during my time with them and that opened my eyes to making a difference at the federal level. I am currently entering my fifth year of my degree in Forestry at UNBC and am taking this semester off to run the campaign full time. I am passionate about sustainable forestry and believe that we need a strong voice in Ottawa so that our communities needs are taken seriously.

Local agriculture is another thing I want to focus on, and I truly think farmers don’t get enough credit. Local farmers, foresters and people working in the natural resource sector are the lifeblood of our communities and they are feeling the effects of climate change every day.

Action needs to be taken now to make sure our children can have sustainable jobs in the future. We have so many opportunities ahead of us if we create a green economy, but we need a sensible plan for the transition. I look forward to discussing the issues that are important to us as northerners as well as the solutions we need to move to a sustainable future.

