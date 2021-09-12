Election 2021 Cariboo-Prince George Q&A: Todd Doherty, Conservative Party of Canada

We asked the candidates four questions, here are Doherty’s answers

Todd Doherty is the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, seeking re-election for a third term. We asked all the candidates four questions, here are his answers.

What is your vision for a pandemic recovery?

Over the last year and a half, the hardworking friends and families of our region have been hit hard. Pandemic restrictions have forced countless small businesses to shutter their doors, in some cases, permanently. Too many families have experienced the loss of a loved one from COVID-19. Isolation and lockdowns have led to increased anxiety, depression and more Canadians have said they experienced suicidal thoughts and feelings. The opioid crisis continues to destroy families and communities across our country.

Now, more than ever, Canadians need a plan for hope and optimism. They deserve a government in Ottawa that truly has their back and puts their priorities first.

On day one of this election campaign, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole released Canada’s Recovery Plan which focuses on five key pillars: securing jobs, accountability, mental health, the country and our economy.

As a strong advocate of increased mental health support in Canada prior to my elected career, and now in the Conservative Shadow Cabinet, I was proud to play a key role in the development of the mental health and addictions component of our recovery plan. There is no health without mental health.

This is the plan our country needs at this pivotal moment; creating jobs in all sectors, all regions and I encourage everyone who is interested to check it out in detail at: www.conservative.ca/plan.

What will you do as a federal government to increase housing affordability for everyone?

We have a housing crisis in Canada that has only gotten worse under Justin Trudeau’s watch. Fortunately, help is on the way.

Included in Canada’s Recovery Plan is a detailed policy framework that addresses the housing affordability crisis head on.

Conservatives will build one million homes in the next three years. We will leverage federal infrastructure investments to increase housing supply, review the extensive real estate portfolio of the federal government and release at least 15 per cent for housing while improving the Federal Lands Initiative.

We will continue the Conservative commitment to Reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples by enacting a “For Indigenous, By Indigenous” strategy – long called for by Indigenous housing advocates.

To make mortgages more affordable, we will encourage a new market in seven-to-ten-year mortgages that will provide stability both for first-time home buyers and lenders.

We will closely examine the findings and recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in B.C. which is doing important work, and quickly implement recommendations at the federal level.

To protect mothers fleeing domestic violence, we will boost the Canada Child Benefit funding, so they are able to obtain permanent housing and safety.

I encourage you to check out our plan to increase housing affordability in full at www.conservative.ca/plan.

What impact will climate change have on the Cariboo-Prince George riding, and what will your party do to combat those effects?

Climate change is real. Sadly, we continue to see its impacts across our province and right here at home with increased flooding and the devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018 our region has experienced these impacts firsthand.

The intensity of this year’s wildfire season has led to unprecedented damage and devastation and B.C. remains under a state of emergency.

As part of Canada’s Recovery Plan, to address this issue specifically, we will invest in forest health, wildfire prevention and early detection. More generally, our plan to tackle climate change was released months before this election was called.

Some key points of our plan include: Low Carbon Savings Accounts, lowering industrial emissions, increasing use of renewable natural gas, implementing a low carbon fuel standard, increasing carbon capture, more zero emission vehicles and carbon border tariffs.

We will substantially achieve the same emissions reductions by 2030 as the government’s current plan, while creating jobs, and growing the economy. Fighting climate change will be a priority for a Conservative Government, but we don’t do it on the backs of hardworking Canadians or by hurting our economy.

What concrete efforts should Canada be making toward reconciliation with Indigenous people?

Reconciliation with Indigenous People’s is a personal priority for me and will be for a Conservative Government. Sadly, over the past six years we have seen reconciliation become more of a buzzword than anything else.

Justin Trudeau has pitted First Nation against First Nation and First Nations against non-First Nations. I am proud to count many of our region’s Indigenous leaders and elders as friends and family.

Conservatives will develop a comprehensive plan to implement Truth & Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 71 through 76. We will fund the investigations at all former residential schools in Canada where unmarked graves may exist, including the sites where children have already been discovered.

We must ensure that proper resources are allocated for communities to reinter, commemorate, and honour any individuals discovered through the investigation, according to the wishes of their next of kin.

We will also develop a detailed and thorough set of resources to educate Canadians of all ages on the tragic history of residential schools in Canada.

Furthermore, a Conservative Government will provide $1 billion over five years to boost funding for Indigenous mental health and drug treatment programs and will recognize safe drinking water as a fundamental human right. It is time to end long-term drinking water advisories across our country.



