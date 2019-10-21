Tracy Calogheros

Election 2019: Calogheros feeling excited early on election night

Liberal candidate Tracy Calogheros says she has really enjoyed the campaign

Cariboo-Prince George Liberal candidate Tracy Calogheros was feeling pretty positive as she watched early election results come in from the eastern provinces.

Calogheros is celebrating and watching the results tonight with her supporters and with Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies Liberal candidate Mavis Erickson and her supporters at The Exploration Place Museum and Science Centre in Prince George.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “I just stepped outside because it’s loud in here. We’ve got Mavis Erickson here with the northern riding, as well as the folks from my riding, and we’re all pretty excited, and the results are just starting to come in.”

With 15 of 228 polls closed, Calogheros had 22.8 per cent of the vote just before 8 p.m. Her 483 votes were second in the riding behind Conservative candidate Todd Doherty at 1,025 and ahead of NDP candidate Heather Sapergia with 321.

At this time, early returns from eastern Canada were showing Liberals leading or elected in 94 seats across the country, ahead of the Conservatives with 64 seats, with the NDP and Greens trailing with eight and one seat, respectively.

“It’s looking positive,” said Calogheros. “I think this is going to show that we’re going to need a collaborative government, that we’re going to be in a situation where everybody’s voice is going to matter, and that’s a good thing for Canada.”

Calogheros describes her final day of the 2019 election as “great.”

“At this point, you know you’re on rails, you’ve done all you can do, and you hand it over to the voters at this point, so I spent the day talking to people and getting everything organized for tonight’s party here at The Exploration Place, and it’s been a really good day. It’s been a really good campaign. I’ve enjoyed it.”

