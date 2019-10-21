Conservative Todd Doherty to serve second term as MP for Cariboo-Prince George

Conservative Todd Doherty travelled from Prince George to Williams Lake and back Monday to thank supporters. Angie Mindus photo

Conservative candidate Todd Doherty will serve another term as the MP for Cariboo-Prince George, according to Canadian Press.

With 75 of 228 polls closed, Doherty has captured 49.6 per cent of the vote — or 6,911 votes so far, according to Elections Canada preliminary results at 8:37 p.m. Monday night.

Liberal candidate Tracy Calogheros is coming in second as about 20 per cent of the votes so far, followed by NDP candidate Heather Sapergia with about 17 per cent. Green Party’s Mackenzie Kerr has almost 10 per cent, People’s Party Jing Lan Yang has about 2.3 per cent of the vote and Independent Michael Orr sits at 1.3 per cent.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.