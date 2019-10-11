Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Advance voting for the 2019 federal election opened Friday across the country and will continue through to Thanksgiving Monday.

Locally polling stations are set up at the Seniors Activity Centre at 176 North Fourth Ave. and the Alexis Creek Community Hall. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

People also have the option to vote any time in person at the Elections Canada office in Williams Lake located at 160A Oliver Street North.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays up until Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

More than 3.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots in advance polls in the 42nd federal election in 2015 – a 71-per-cent increase from the 2011 election.

Because of that popularity, Elections Canada has added more advance stations, to be kept open longer – from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Eligible voters can find their advance polling station on their voter information card, on the Elections Canada website, or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

READ MORE: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

Canadians can also vote at any Elections Canada office before Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. local time or by mail, so long as they register online to do so by Oct. 15.

READ MORE: 57% of British Columbians think voting should be mandatory

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address with a driver’s licence, government identification card, or other official record. A full list of accepted identifications is here.

General voting day is on Monday, Oct. 21. Polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7 p.m.

With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski, Williams Lake Tribune


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Just Posted

Toosey family planning vigil for Sabrina Rosette

No suspect charged yet in death of 33-year-old First Nations woman

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Application deadline for Chilcotin flood disaster financial assistance Oct. 16

Anyone who has not applied is encourage to contact the CRD recovery manager

Cycling club to celebrate Thanksgiving with first Turkey-duro

The event will be a low-key, enduro-style race utilizing new touch-less Sportident timing system

Travelogue series returns with tales from Nunavut and New York

Frances McCoubrey will be sharing her stories on Wednesday, Oct. 16

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Most Read