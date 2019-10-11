Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Advance voting for the 2019 federal election opened Friday across the country and will continue through to Thanksgiving Monday.
Locally polling stations are set up at the Seniors Activity Centre at 176 North Fourth Ave. and the Alexis Creek Community Hall. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
People also have the option to vote any time in person at the Elections Canada office in Williams Lake located at 160A Oliver Street North.
The office is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays up until Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
More than 3.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots in advance polls in the 42nd federal election in 2015 – a 71-per-cent increase from the 2011 election.
Because of that popularity, Elections Canada has added more advance stations, to be kept open longer – from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.
Eligible voters can find their advance polling station on their voter information card, on the Elections Canada website, or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
Canadians can also vote at any Elections Canada office before Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. local time or by mail, so long as they register online to do so by Oct. 15.
To vote, electors must prove their identity and address with a driver’s licence, government identification card, or other official record. A full list of accepted identifications is here.
General voting day is on Monday, Oct. 21. Polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7 p.m.
With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski, Williams Lake Tribune
