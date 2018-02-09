Working in the heart of darkness: Artist Alexa Black

Tara Sprickerhoff photos Artist Alexa Black’s exhibit Wild Like Moonlight will be on display upstairs at the Station House Gallery until Feb. 24.

Magic. That’s what artist Alexa Black hopes people will take away from her latest exhibit upstairs in the Station House Gallery.

Walking into the room indeed feels like entering another world. The show, Wild Like Moonlight, is haunting, transporting the visitor into Black’s consciousness.

“I feel like the world is void of magic and consumer culture doesn’t have any magic at all,” said Black. “With the plants and the animals and the magic of all of the things the earth has created and there is so much in it that what I hope is that people remember that they have that too. Everybody has their own innate gift and they should share it.”

The exhibit is filled with art painted on aged windows, or tanned hides, sometimes evocative, sometimes intricate, using feathers or flowers or other bits of the natural world.

The title comes from a taro card reading of the moon.

“The moon is known as something that shines light in the darkest places and reveals gifts from dark places in the shadow realm,” said Black.

The exhibit comes after loss and some rough years, said Black. Some she said she painted during particularly dark times in her life, while others are about the reclamation of feminized beings, she said.

When things get ugly, she said, “it brings you to rock bottom and gives you a chance to start over and try to remind the world that there is a chance of living in a different way.”

Her imagery includes women, elders, horses and wildflowers, sometimes skulls.

Black works in mental health and substance abuse and has had her own addictions, she said.

“I work in the heart of darkness,” she said. “I don’t feel there is shame in that anymore because it is because of the dark things that brought me to right now and I feel like that is how I am sharing my gift.”

The canvases Black uses, ranging from tracing paper to antlers, are, in her words, fragile yet resilient.

“They’re delicate and I think that symbolizes human life and our consciousness and the way that we are with our environment. Everything is so fragile and so precious and we should treat it as such.”

The windows, on which Black paints many of her images, are also metaphorical.

“A lot of people have [things] they like to hide, and I really hope through these things that everyone else becomes empathetic to everyone else’s’ process,” she said, adding she doesn’t like the back view of the windows.

“The other sides are my layers of garbage for what I am creating and it’s messy. I don’t want anyone to look at it from behind. You can see the process where I started and how many times I screwed up.”

Many of the pieces are about finding herself, she said, and are images of her inner world.

“I want it to be like a dream. Healing. And I think that for the right people it will be. Other people it might not be and I don’t care. Doing this isn’t about getting recognition for it. If anything, it is just a gift from the C reator,” she said.

“The world really needs what your true calling is and your heart, for me its just creating.”

Black’s exhibit will be upstairs at the Station House Gallery until Feb. 24.

