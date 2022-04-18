Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society announces plays for next season

There will be some exciting plays for Williams Lake’s live theatre patrons

Tanya Isnardy (right) returns to the stage to play a lead role alongside Brad Lawryk (not shown) and Drinda Huston (left) in A Body of Water last November as part of this theatre season. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre has announced the plays they will be producing in 2022-23.

The selection committee has finalized the list and on March 23, the organization provided the following list of shows and directors to be featured for the society’s 67th theatre season.

Buying the Moose by Michael G. Wilmot will be directed by Brad Lawryk and hitting the stage in November.

A Few Good Men written by Aaron Sorkin will be directed by Shane Tollefson and on stage in January.

Age of Arousal by Linda Griffiths will be directed by Stacey Poirer and will be on stage in March.

The play Wait Until Dark written by Frederick Knott will be directed by Merla Monroe and will finish off the society’s season in May. Exact dates will be announced later.

The group’s final play of their 66th season A Number opened April 16 and is directed by Kathleen MacDonald.

In the play, a man discovers he is only one of a number of copies and was written during public debate over cloning.

The show run at the Studio Theatre in Glendale is evenings April 13-16 and 20-23 with a matinee April 16. Tickets can be purchased online through the Williams Lake Studio Theatre website.

