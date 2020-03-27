Williams Lake city council part of voiceover for revamp of video game

Jason Ryll plays the part of Shane the Death Knight in Lords Mobile

A Williams Lake city councillor is the voice of Shane The Death Knight in an updated version of the video game Lords Mobile.

Jason Ryll said the game was originally released in 2016, but at that point did not have voiceovers for the characters and the game developers decided last year to revamp the game, including adding voiceovers.

“The game developers contacted studios and sent out auditions for different roles and I was actually enough to be able to send in my audition for multiple roles and be chosen for a character.”

His audition was sent off in August and he was notified of his role in November.

Shane, he explained, is the ‘bad guy’ and ‘antagonist’ in the game.

Ryll and the studio that he was working with did multiple sessions trying to find the voice for his character.

“It was a matter of trying to find the right evil, bad guy voice and recognizing that it takes a certain sound in a video game where you don’t often have the gesticulations of hand movements or gestures and you have to react to what the character is doing on screen.”

Honing the voice took a toll on his vocal cords, he added.

“But I have to say it was so much fun at the same time.”

It was the first time he’s played a character in a video game, however, he has done some other voice projects, such as a radio production.

He’s also recorded audio books including for the shape shifter character in Eden Robinson’s books Son of a Trickster and Trickster Drift and narrating Indian Horse by the late Richard Wagamese.

In January of this year Ryll also launched a new podcast series for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association featuring stories about local people and places.

