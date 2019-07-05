WATCH: Performances in the Park 2019 kicks off whatever the weather

The 2019 Performances in the Park officially kicked off with a wet but funky night of music on Thursday, July 4.

Despite overcast skies and a persistent drizzle, a few dozen lakecity locals braved the weather with umbrellas and blankets to attend the first concert of this year’s series.

Organized by Angela Sommer of Angelkeys Music Studio, this weekly event gives the community a chance to enjoy the evening in Boitanio Park accompanied by some great music on the stage of the Gwen Ringwood Theatre.

First on the roster was the folksy and eclectic duo of Annette and Tanja, who played a collection of unique and popular arrangements on the violin and accordion.

Following them was the Interstellar Jays, an unlikely quartet of Cariboo locals who played a selection of funky toe-tapping feel-good tunes on a bass, violin, drum set and a keyboard. Some members of the audience even took to dancing in front of the stage to the groovy beats.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of toys for children to play with, which they did with joyful abandon in front of the stage. There was also an Art in the Park in the kid’s corner hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, providing fun art projects for young ones to enjoy.

Next week on Thursday, July 11, starting at 6 p.m. Performances in the Park will feature Yesterfield and the Orb Trio. On hand at the concert will be Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes, Big Dog Hot Dogs and the Fennel Cup providing music lovers with a wide range of food to enjoy.

Yesterfield is new to the Cariboo and is a rock trio that has played together for decades, honing their musical talents and professionalism to a sharp edge.

Band members include Steve Forten on bass and vocals, Will Llewellyn on drums and Arron Nelson on guitar and vocals.

They aim to bring audiences back to the classic rock of the 1970s with musical selections from Supertramp, The Doors, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Bad Finger, Pink Floyd, and their own original compositions.

The Orbs Trio, meanwhile, is one of the more unique groups coming to Performances in the Park this year. The band will be playing renaissance style music using a collection of handmade unique instruments, based on 400-year-old authentic designs from the time.

These lively tunes should thrill people and will be played by Phil and Gayle Neuman and Laura Kuhlman who are all members of the Oregon Renaissance Band.

Check out Performances in the Park’s Facebook page for more information and to stay up to date on the upcoming concerts.



