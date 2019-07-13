WATCH: D.O.A. rocks lakecity with a high energy show

Lakecity crowds were treated to a standout performance by legendary hardcore punk bad Dead On Arrival (D.O.A.) and several other punk bands from across B.C. at the Limelight Theatre Thursday night.

Organized by Evan Catalano of Shock Collar Records, this all punk concert was a lively affair with around 100 people crowding into the Limelight of all ages, from young-blood headbangers to old guard punk lovers. With a talented four band lineup, headlined by D.O.A., is was the place to be for lovers of punk.

After close to three hours of energetic performances by No Big D, Evil Twin and NewTronBomb, the crowd was fired up in anticipation for the main event. Founded in the late 1970s by Joe Keithley who has 40 years of experience under his belt expectations were high as they took to the stage.

From their opening note, D.O.A. did not disappoint as they went on to deliver a non-stop hour of brash lyrics, pulse-pounding rhythm and ear ringing guitar riffs. Dozens took to the dance floor at this attention-demanding sound to dance with wild abandon in mosh pits.

D.O.A. played a mix of music, from classic hits from across their 40 years of musical history to covers of songs like Bachman Turner Overdrive’s Taking Care of Business. While D.O.A. may be a venerable band, it’s members lead vocalist Keithley, bassist Mike ‘Maggot’ Hodsall and drummer Paddy Duddy, jumped, headbanged and played like 20-year olds while showing off some musical tricks only experience can form.

Read More: D.O.A. set to bring punk rock to the Limelight

Upon the completion of their set a thunderous chant of D.O.A. brought them back on for two final encore songs that ended the night on a high note.

Overall, Keithley felt the night, which marked D.O.A.’s first live performance in Williams Lake, a success. While there had been a scare early on in the night when the P.A. system was blown out during NewTronBomb’s set that nearly ended the show, Keithley said they were able to grab a replacement P.A. board and keep the show rolling.

For a community the size of Williams Lake, which Keithley took the chance to explore before the show, he felt there was a good turnout. Their energy was really good throughout the night and while he noticed an ebb during the middle of D.O.A.’s set, he and the band were able to bring the energy back up.

“The looked like they were tired, like it was a Thursday night, then we played some songs they knew a bit better and they went back up again. It was sky high, they dropped down and then they hit the tsunami at the end,” Keithley said.

He hopes to get the opportunity to come back in the future, as he enjoyed playing at the Limelight and the lack of trouble at the concert itself.

“Punk rock, what attracted to me in the first place and why I still think it’s such a great form of expression is because it’s a great form of free expression,” Keithley said. “It doesn’t limit you and you can say what you want. The basic premise is question authority, have fun and just think about the way the world is.”


