Avengers: Endgame (2019). (AP)

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Two months after its initial release, “Avengers: Endgame” is back for more.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the re-release of the film, including an unknown amount of footage that did not make the official cut.

According to Feige, it is scheduled to be re-released “next weekend,” though he did not provide an exact date.

The re-release could possibly help “Endgame” overcome James Cameron’s 2009 film “Avatar” in the box office.

“Avatar” currently holds the global box office record with $2.788 billion.

“Avengers: Endgame” has a current total of $2.743 billion and has already surpassed “Titanic” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Just Posted

Father’s Day Bike Jam in Boitanio Park a hit for cycling club

The event was focused on family, with no competition involved

Dawson Road Maintenance awarded contract for Central Cariboo Chilcotin

New service agreements require higher standards, proactive approach during severe weather events, says MOTI

BREAKING: One person seriously injured in single vehicle rollover near Alkali Lake

Injured person to be flown out by helicopter

VIDEO: Birth siblings connect 73 years later

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Explore colour with the Cariboo Art Society through Abstracted Colour at Station House

This month in the Station House get to know the artists of the Cariboo Art Society

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

Most Read