Michelle Erlandson directs Quintet Plus in Sunday’s 11th annual Parade of Choirs. (Greg Sabatino photo)

VIDEO: 11th annual Parade of Choirs raises $3,600

Three choirs perform at Parade of Choirs — a fundraiser for Hough Memorial Cancer Society

Guests’ eardrums at the Cariboo Bethel Church Sunday were marching away to a Parade of Choirs.

The 11th annual showcase of local and regional choirs, the event is a fundraiser for the Hough Memorial Cancer Society which aims to raise funds to purchase cancer detection equipment for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

This year, Williams Lake’s Cariboo Men’s Choir and Quintet Plus, along with 100 Mile House’s Eclectica, performed an assortment of selections ranging from Elvis Presley and Simon and Garfunkel, to Hebrew hymns and Welsh folk songs.

WATCH: Cariboo Men’s Choir performs Can’t Help Falling in Love/Quintet Plus sings The Lion Sleeps Tonight

“We’ve raised more than $25,000 from just this Parade of Choirs,” said Mary Telford with the Hough Memorial Cancer Society. “And I’m pleased to say we raised $3,600 today and it will go to a great cause.”

All of the money raised from the annual Parade of Choirs stays in Williams Lake, she said, and thanked the choirs for being a part of such a great fundraiser for the community.

PHOTOS: Cariboo Men’s Choir, Eclectica and Quintet Plus treat audience at Parade of Choirs

“Our goal is to upgrade cancer equipment at the hospital to the digital era,” she said. “And we all know it’s very expensive. Every bit of your money helps us.”

Cariboo Men’s Choir director Carl Johnson, meanwhile, said next year Parade of Choir organizers will be looking north and south of Williams Lake for more groups to join in the singing.

“We’re looking beyond the Cariboo,” he said.

This year’s Parade of Choirs wrapped up with all three choirs performing We Rise Again together to a standing ovation from the crowd in attendance.

 

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

Just Posted

VIDEO: 11th annual Parade of Choirs raises $3,600

Three choirs perform at Parade of Choirs — a fundraiser for Hough Memorial Cancer Society

Disappointing end to season for Bantam T-wolves in playoff final

Prince George defeats Williams Lake in game three of the Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association final.

Midget Timberwolves close season with tough losses

Prince George Cougars advance to provincials

Two women vie for CRD Area E director seat

General voting day will be April 7, 2018.

Incident with police ends peacefully

Male taken into custody from home on Likely Road

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP investigate man caught on video kicking librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Most Read

  • VIDEO: 11th annual Parade of Choirs raises $3,600

    Three choirs perform at Parade of Choirs — a fundraiser for Hough Memorial Cancer Society