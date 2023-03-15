The long-running Vancouver Folk Festival is back for another year, less than two months after funding issues threatened to permanently cancel the event. Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The long-running Vancouver Folk Festival is back for another year, less than two months after funding issues threatened to permanently cancel the event. Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Vancouver Folk Festival revival is music to the ears of B.C.’s dedicated fans

Since demise was announced in January, substantial funding pledged, many volunteers stepped up

The long-running Vancouver Folk Festival is back for another year, less than two months after funding issues threatened to permanently cancel the event.

A statement on the festival’s website says it will be held July 14 to 16 at its usual location in Vancouver’s Jericho Beach Park.

Last year’s scaled back festival will be used as a template to plan this year’s program, with fewer stages and amenities than were offered before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directors of the 45-year-old festival announced plans in January to dissolve the society and cancel the show, saying soaring expenses and a lack of funds made it “untenable.”

Since then, the statement says new, substantial funding has been pledged and many volunteers have stepped up to organize and launch a revival.

The provincial government created a $30 million fund in February to support B.C.’s festivals and fairs.

When organizers announced the expected cancellation of the Folk Fest, they estimated $500,000 would be needed, just to cover 2023 expenses.

The society’s latest statement says other B.C. festivals have offered to help book acts and the folk festival’s new, larger board of directors brings “experience, passion, and commitment” and understands the “tremendous task” ahead.

“With hard work, the financial picture is more secure and, with other individuals stepping up to support the festival now, we will make it happen,” says the statement.

RELATED: Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

music festivals

Previous story
Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say
Next story
‘Just tell Avril I’m not mad,’ says topless B.C. Junos protester after being charged

Just Posted

Cowboy poet Frank Gleeson prepares to share the poem he wrote for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday celebration held Wednesday, March 15 at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cowboy poet recites poem for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday of incorporation

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo coming up April 14, 15 and 16. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Expect tradition, modern twists at Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake

The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department in 2020. (Photo submitted).
Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department moving forward following meeting with CRD

Tsilhqot’in National Government has purchased the former Tolko Industries Ltd. property on Second Avenue North in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqot’in National Government purchases former Tolko property in Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image