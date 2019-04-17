This combination photo shows President Donald Trump, top row from left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CBS News’ Gayle King, bottom row from left, actor-producer Dwayne Johnson, actress Sandra Oh and singer Taylor Swift are among the people honoured in Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the WorldĹ issue. (AP Photo)

Time releases its 100 most influential people issue

Issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries

Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.

The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”

Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.

Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”

The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.

Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.

___

This story has been corrected to show the singer’s last name is Mendes, not Mendez, and the soccer star’s last name is Salah, not Saleh.

The Associated Press

