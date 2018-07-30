Williams Lake singer and songwriter Rowan Dolighan and his brother, Connor, deliver a set during this past Thursday’s Performances in the Park. (Photos submitted)

This week’s Performances in the Park to feature eclectic mix

This week’s Performances in the Park Aug. 2 will feature The Alkemist and This Way North

Performances in the Park goers will be in for an eclectic mix this week.

This Thursday, Aug. 2 will feature the talents of two groups in Boitanio Park: The Alkemist and This Way North.

The Alkemist is a kick driven, rattle shakin’, boot stompin’, one-man music machine based within the hidden valleys of Northern B.C.

This Way North, an alt-pop, rock duo continues to blow perceptions out of the water with their honest songs about everyday life paired with a colourful and powerful live show and hails all the way from Australia.

This Way North switch between tight guitar licks and lush sexy slide guitar tones. Live guitar looping and bombastic, mesmerising drumming with exciting show-WOMAN-ship. It’s like a glorious Saturday afternoon driving in the sunshine to your best mate’s party.

This Way North was playing at the first concert after the evacuation last year in smoke and ash at Boitanio Park. We are going to show them a beautiful sunny Williams Lake welcome in 2018.

Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances. There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the

Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

Performances in the Park is presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake, and is brought to you in part by Gold Sponsors United Concrete and Gravel, West Fraser Truckers, Lakecity Ford Collision and Autoglass and Evening Sponsors PMT Chartered professional Accountants and Love Williams Lake.

Proud advertising sponsors are Cariboo Country and the Goat radio stations, the Williams Lake Tribune, The Stew Magazine, the Green Gazette and Caribooradio.com.

Please check out www.facebook.com/performancesinthepark or http://www.centralcaribooarts.com/events/performancespark.html for updates, details and pictures from the summer Performances in the Park concerts.

 

Boitanio Park was bustling with activity Thursday during the weekly Performances in the Park entertainment in Williams Lake.

Western Canadian Music Awards-nominated Laura Kelsey entertains the crowd at Thursday’s Performances in the Park.

