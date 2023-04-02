This image released by HBO shows Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey in a scene from the series “The Last of Us.” Season 2 of the series is set to be filmed in Vancouver. (Credit: HBO via AP)

This image released by HBO shows Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey in a scene from the series “The Last of Us.” Season 2 of the series is set to be filmed in Vancouver. (Credit: HBO via AP)

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver

Post-apocalyptic T.V. series shifting sets from Alberta to B.C.

Popular post-apocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us will be filming its second season in Vancouver.

The T.V. show, which follows the story line of a man and 14-year-old girl in the aftermath of a civilization-destroying global pandemic, is based in the United States but has been filmed in Canada.

Season 1 of the show was filmed in various locations around Alberta, but HBO has announced its second season will feature Vancouver-area sites.

Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement the city is “incredibly excited” to welcome the wildly popular show. He said it speaks to the strength of so-called Hollywood North.

Sim added that they are looking to continue to grow Vancouver’s film and television industry. He said he travelled to Los Angeles earlier in March and met with Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“As we look to the future, I’m confident that we will see even more productions decide to make their home in Vancouver.”

Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, said The Last of Us will be one of the largest productions ever brought to the province.

“This is a major boon to B.C.’s economy and an opportunity for global viewers of the show to experience the beauty of British Columbia.”

HBO hasn’t yet announced when filming will start.

READ ALSO: Gippy Grewal, other performers coming to new South Asian Family Festival on PNE grounds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Film industryVancouver

Previous story
Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson has died at age 86, family says

Just Posted

Jordan Low's excitement can't be contained after the Quesnel Kangaroos won the 2022-23 Coy Cup on home ice. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Kangaroos win it all on Quesnel ice

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

The Barrier RCMP is hosting an online survey as well as a meet and greet so the community can be part of determining strategic priorities for the detachment. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake RCMP)
Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Williams Lake city councillor member photograph display in the foyer at city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EDITORIAL: Code of conduct eyed by city council

Pop-up banner image