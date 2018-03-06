The Importance of Being Earnest comes to life in Williams Lake

Studio Theatre has pulled out all the stops with its latest production

Studio Theatre held its dress rehearsal Monday evening for The Importance of Being Earnest, which opens Wednesday.

Described as a “trivial comedy for serious people,” the play is a lot of fun.

“I do not approve of anything that tampers with natural ignorance. Ignorance is like a delicate exotic fruit; touch it and the bloom is gone. The whole theory of modern education is radically unsound. Fortunately in England, at any rate, education produces no effect whatsoever. If it did, it would prove a serious danger to the upper classes, and probably lead to acts of violence in Grosvenor Square.” Lady Bracknell, played by Sandi Alaric.

For our interview with the director and actors, see Wednesday’s edition of the Tribune.