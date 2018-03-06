The Importance of Being Earnest comes to life in Williams Lake

Studio Theatre has pulled out all the stops with its latest production

Studio Theatre held its dress rehearsal Monday evening for The Importance of Being Earnest, which opens Wednesday.

Described as a “trivial comedy for serious people,” the play is a lot of fun.

“I do not approve of anything that tampers with natural ignorance. Ignorance is like a delicate exotic fruit; touch it and the bloom is gone. The whole theory of modern education is radically unsound. Fortunately in England, at any rate, education produces no effect whatsoever. If it did, it would prove a serious danger to the upper classes, and probably lead to acts of violence in Grosvenor Square.” Lady Bracknell, played by Sandi Alaric.

For our interview with the director and actors, see Wednesday’s edition of the Tribune.

Previous story
‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

Just Posted

The Importance of Being Earnest comes to life in Williams Lake

Studio Theatre has pulled out all the stops with its latest production

Health Canada raids Williams Lake store for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

Man remains in custody in Williams Lake after uttering threats

No one was injured while RCMP negotiated with a man who had allegedly uttered threats

MP Doherty hopeful he can return to work soon

Todd Doherty continues to work on restoring his health after he had emergency surgery at the end of January at UNBC hospital

UPDATE: Missing Williams Lake woman located

Robyn Langhorst, 32, has been located safe and sound after she was reported missing last Thursday.

Donations arrive at Kelowna BC SPCA for seized dogs

Two women from McLeese Lake dropped off 50 hand made dog beds in Kelowna

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. senior celebrates 109th birthday

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Most Read

  • The Importance of Being Earnest comes to life in Williams Lake

    Studio Theatre has pulled out all the stops with its latest production