Sunfest ready to shine on Vancouver Island with headliner Blake Shelton

Country music lovers may just be shouting yee-haw this week as Laketown Ranch on Vancouver Island brings back Sunfest, their annual country music festival, from Aug. 3 to 6 with a lineup of talent that is sure to shine.

The thousands of enthusiasts of this music genre expected to flood the Cowichan Valley will have plenty to sing and dance about, and along to with four days of musical forces on multiple stages to be reckoned with. The first acts to get things shaking on Thursday, Aug. 3 are Salome Cullen taking the Lake Night stage at 6:15 p.m., while local favourite Lindsay Elzinga opens the Flats stage at 6:45 p.m. The first to grace the Main Stage on the Friday at 5:20 p.m. is Danielle Ryan, and closing it that night at 10:10 p.m. will be Lainey Wilson, known for her hits ‘Heart Like a Truck’ and ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ off her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

Attendees will be just as ‘Amazed’ by Saturday’s main stage performances which include Lonestar with one of the biggest hits being of the same name. Billy Currington will close the main stage on Saturday. Some fun facts about Currington include that he was married to Shania Twain from 1993 to 2008 and that he is the brother of the late great Kurt Cobain. Fans might expect to not only hear songs from his most recent 2021 album Intuition, but also some of his classics like ‘People Are Crazy’.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton announced as Sunfest headliner

Over the course of four days there are many fabulous acts to see, but top billing goes to Blake Shelton who has sold more than 10 million records worldwide. Shelton has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards including Best Country Album, and Best Country Solo Performance. Shelton also found international stardom as a judge for 23 seasons on TV’s popular singing competition The Voice, until finally stepping down this past May.

Shelton started dating singing sensation Gwen Stefani in 2015 and the two were married in 2021. Some of his hits include ‘Boys Round Here’, and ‘Nobody But You’ a duet that he recorded with Stefani in 2020.

Whether you choose to set up camp for the whole festival, come out for the weekend, or just a day; wether you’re a newbie, or returning diehard, there are plenty of options on how to bask in the glow of Sunfest. Find the full list of performers at sunfestconcerts.com. Tickets can be purchased at sunfest.frontgatetickets.com



chadd.cawson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

music festivals