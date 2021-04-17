Station House Gallery’s latest exhibit features a port-themed collaboration

“These artworks combine the grittiness of our urban and port-side environment with the lightness of a playful and exploratory creative process,” note the artists in their artist statement about the show. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)“These artworks combine the grittiness of our urban and port-side environment with the lightness of a playful and exploratory creative process,” note the artists in their artist statement about the show. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Valerie Arntzen (Photo submitted)Valerie Arntzen (Photo submitted)
Lori Sokoluk. (Photo submitted)
”Some pieces were created with one artist making a start, then handing off to the other, passing a panel back and forth until it was finished,” the artists noted in the artist statement. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)”Some pieces were created with one artist making a start, then handing off to the other, passing a panel back and forth until it was finished,” the artists noted in the artist statement. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A new exhibit at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake explores aspects of living in a port city created by artists Valerie Arntzen and Lori Sokoluk.

The two women had studios next door to each other in Vancouver and collaborated to produce the show’s dozen pieces.

“One of us would start and pass it on to the other or sometimes we worked together at the same time,” said Arntzen. “Lori would add a photo transfer for example and then I’d add some paint or some objects.”

Describing Sokoluk as a fantastic drawer with an architectural background, and an amazing painter, Arntzen explained she does assemblage art but is not a painter.

“It was really nice to see both of our artistic loves appear on one piece. It was such a fun project.”

She said they delved into each of their own visual libraries to bring photographs to the table and would then choose ones to build a piece around.

Any of the freighter photographs were taken by Arntzen — she and her husband have a sail boat and love to explore Vancouver’s English Bay and view all the boats anchored nearby.

“They are so bizarre and wonderful and so many emotions tied to what goes on with freighters.”

Sokoluk has since moved to Smoky Lake, Alta. after living in Vancouver for almost 20 years.

She said she also had fun working on with Arntzen on the pieces.

Describing the process of collaborating on the exhibit as playful, Sokoluk said normally she’s a landscape painter and it can take anywhere from six to 40 layers of paint to complete one painting.

“Val works in a much more direct kind of way so we sort of met in the middle — it was very immediate. It was more about bigger, bolder compositional moves as opposed to building up subtle layers and things.”

Chuckling, Sokoluk said she still did try and sneak in some subtle aspects in places.

On collaboration number one, for example, she added subtle complexities which she likes to have in places.

Making visual art is normally a solo endeavour so working collaboratively was rewarding, she added.

“Val’s a lot of fun to be with. It was great.”

Arntzen visits the Cariboo regularly. Her mom, Eleanor Burns lives at Seniors Village in Williams Lake, and before that lived in 108 Mile Ranch for several years, near her daughter and Arntzen’s sister. The Station House Gallery hosted an exhibit of Arntzen’s work in 2018.

Read more: Religious iconography inspiration for Station House Gallery exhibit

She said she just completed another collaboration with her husband where they deconstructed and reconstructed musical instruments that people have given them over the years into wall sculptures.

“I really enjoy collaboration. I find that I learn a lot and it helps me in my own practice and gives me a leg up,” Arntzen said.

An artist for 30 years, she has exhibited her works in Vancouver, Los Angeles, New Zealand, Brazil, New York, Amsterdam and various B.C. towns. Her gallery — Amp Studio in Strathcona hosts new artists regularly.

She is also credited with co-ordinating the Eastside Cultural Crawl from 1999 to 2003, and being a visual arts rep for the Eastside Culture Crawl Society from 2004 to 2009 as well as for the City of Vancouver Spaces Committee in 2008 and 2009.

Sokoluk studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York and privately. Her works are included in private and institutional collections in Canada, U.S., Japan, Pakistan, India and the U.K. She is also an art instructor and prior to attending art school completed a master’s of architecture and has a background in urban design.

Side by Side Together will remain the gallery until May 29, 2021.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song
Next story
Cariboo Festival showcasing virtually in lakecity

Just Posted

Cariboo Festival Society president Robin Ford, left, and board member Chris Ford outside of Williams Lake Evangelical Free Church on Eleventh Avenue where a virtual version of the festival kicked off Monday, April 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).
Cariboo Festival showcasing virtually in lakecity

Each performer was allowed one spectator and Angela Sommer accompanying them on piano

Amanda Elkins enjoys some fresh air and sunshine at the beach at Scout Island this week with her children Veronica Vawter, 2, (from left) and son Connor Vawter, 4. The family lives in Williams Lake and are expecting their third child, a girl, in just a few weeks. (Angie Mindus photo)
VIDEO: Unseasonably warm temperatures have residents, birds flocking to water

Warm, sunny days expected throughout the weekend

“These artworks combine the grittiness of our urban and port-side environment with the lightness of a playful and exploratory creative process,” note the artists in their artist statement about the show. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery’s latest exhibit features a port-themed collaboration

Valerie Arntzen and Lori Sokoluk created the pieces when they had adjacent studios in Vancouver

Emergency crews respond to a structural fire on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and Quesnel on Friday, April 16. (Photo submitted)
Update: Famous Cariboo carver Ken Sheen’s wood shop destroyed by fire

The shop was located between Williams Lake and Quesnel

The city of Williams Lake has been doing routine maintenance to one of its wells at Scout Island as seen here earlier this week. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents asked to reduce non-essential water use

One of the city’s pumps is under repair

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip in Windsor, England, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest Saturday as sombre queen sits alone

The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of Windsor Castle

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. health minister says delay in Moderna vaccine ‘disappointing’

‘The sooner we get vaccines in people’s arms the better, and inconsistency in delivery is a consistent problem. This is simply a reality and not an issue of blame,’ Adrian Dix said Friday

(Police handout/Kamloops RCMP)
B.C. man dies in custody awaiting trial for Valentine’s Day robbery, kidnapping spree

Robert James Rennie, who was on the Kamloops RCMP’s most wanted list, passed away at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Coquitlam

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks games against Leafs postponed as team returns from COVID-19

The team has had 11 games postponed since an outbreak late last month

Danita Bilozaze and her daughter Dani in Comox. Photo by Karen McKinnon
Island woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation

Becomes first person in Canada to be issued new passport under the TRC Calls to Action

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

Most Read