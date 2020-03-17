The cast of Silent Sky looks to the future of astronomy at the conclusion of the play. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Silent Sky ends run one week early due to COVID-19

This production was the third one of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s 2019/2020 season

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society announced with a heavy heart this week the cancellation of the final week of Silent Sky’s run.

This production was the third one of their season and is a thoughtful historical drama about astronomy and the place of women in society through the lens of real-life astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. Silent Sky is also planned to be featured at the 2020 Zone Festivals in Williams Lake this spring, however, this event’s fate is currently uncertain.

As far its regular run goes, the WLST wrote on its Facebook page that the theatre feels, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, that this move is in the best interest of the health and safety of bother their audience and actors. Those who have already bought tickets are invited to consider them donations to the theatre, however, if anyone wants to ask for a refund they can do so by calling 250-267-1343.

Read More: REVIEW: Silent Sky explores wonders of cosmos and humanity

“We thank you for your understanding through these difficult times and we hope to be able to give you quality theatre in the near future,” the WLST said.

Silent Sky’s director, Kirsten Lyons, said she’d like to thank everyone who came out to support the production during the first two weeks of its run. While cutting the run short is heartbreaking for her, she said both her and her actors feel incredibly lucky to have been able to show off what they’ve been working on for the time they got.

“Like a ghost light on a stage, the lights at the theatre never truly turn off and will be waiting for our return with open arms,” Lyon said.


Paradise Cinemas closing until at least April 2 effective immediately

