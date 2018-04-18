‘Sex after Kids’ last showing of film club season

Don’t miss this fun and heartfelt romp as it screens Thursday at 7 p.m.

Krista LIEBE

Special to the Tribune

The Williams Lake Film Club will present its last film of the season this Thursday, April 19. We changed the date to Thursday so we will not interfere with the Naturalists’ fundraising banquet. This coming film is the last film of our Canadiana series and deals with the last subject left — sex. The film will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Sex After Kids is a totally fun film. It was filmed in and around Toronto and released in 2013. It runs for 106 minutes and is rated 14A, I just found out, after much research. This should take away some of your qualms. Director/writer Jeremy LaLonde led his all-star Canadian cast on a wonderful romp through the minefield that is Sex After Kids after becoming a parent himself, asking the question: Is it possible to have children and a sex life, and is it even worth it?

Life goes on after having kids, marriages go on, single motherhood does, even romantic relationships do. Sex After Kids follows new parents navigating the messy world of romance after starting a family, whether it’s parents with a newborn baby trying to find intimacy amidst the diaper changes, single parents trying to find love after divorce, or recent “empty nesters” seeking ways to rekindle their passion. This film is a witty examination that almost everyone can relate to. Definitely everyone who has had kids. And it is also great for people planning to have one or two or three of these wonderful creatures just to find out what awaits them.

We showed this film several years ago and afterwards we were immediately begged to show it again. It is so funny, even hilarious, so full of insights, so sharp and witty, and it is so utterly Canadian. It is unafraid to push the envelope when it comes to story line, character development, social issues, and yes – sexuality. But it does so without ever losing the underlying issues of sex, like frustration, confusion, awkwardness, anger, tenderness, panic, angst – and love.

Sex After Kids was shot in only 15 days, spread over three months, on nights and weekends, which means it is very much a low-budget film. LaLonde was open to suggestions by his crew, many of whom have kids, which made for a film that is as rich in dialogue and emotion, as it is in visuals.

I have learned that many Canadians are a bit squeamish talking about sex, feeling that it is not quite decent, but really, sex is a big part of our lives. Sex After Kids is a totally refreshing, utterly funny, even polite way of looking at the angst that is very much a part of sex. An angst that is a direct result of their love for each other and a desire for connection.

We will finish our season with a Big Bang, the 3rd Annual Cariboo Chilcotin Film Fest, which had to be expanded to two days this year as we received so many submissions. It will take place on Thursday, May 3rd, and Friday, May 4th. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 19th, when we screen Sex After Kids. After that, they will be available at Open Book and Kit and Kaboodle, at $10 (Thursday) and $15 (Friday) each. For further information please follow us on Facebook or call me at 250-398-9149.

Previous story
Drama 9 class invites community to performance of ‘Door to Door’ Wednesday

Just Posted

First Nations Role Models enjoying their roles as leaders in SD27

Grade 12 students Dallas George and Shantae Guichon give presentation to school board trustees

Tolko crews assist fire department in extinguishing fire at mill

Spark causes fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek division

SD27 public budget presentation will be held tonight

Board expected to face $1.8 million shortfall for 2018-2019

Cocaine and cash seized in dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested locally and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

What’s all the noise?

City crews work to repair sewer lines on First Avenue

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Bail denied for woman who kept remains of 6 infants in storage locker

Andrea Giesbrecht of Winnipeg will remain behind bars until her appeal is heard

Most Read