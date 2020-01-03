Script Reading on tonight at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre

The WLST is inviting veteran actors and audience members alike to come to enjoy an evening of fun

To kick 2020 off right, the Williams Lake Studio Theatre is hosting its second annual Studio Cafe Script Reading Night on Friday, Jan. 3 with all welcome to attend.

Previously, the event was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4 but due to the fact the stage floor is being painted on Saturday in preparation for the upcoming musical A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, it was rescheduled for Friday. Despite the change in date, the WLST is still looking forward to seeing as many people as possible attend this event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.

Script Reading Night is open to the entire community, WLST members and lakecity audiences alike, and is free of charge for everyone in that spirit. Those in attendance can simply watch the evenings performances or try their hand at acting, depending on their comfort level. Membership forms for the WLST will be available for those who wish to join the theatre after the event.

In essence, all who attend are invited to bring a script and those who do will have their names put into a hat which will then be used to determine the order the scripts are read in. After the script bringer introduces their text and explains the scene they’ve selected, names of those willing to act will be drawn from a hat and will then do their best to act out the whole scene in 10 minutes.

Those who do bring scripts are asked to photocopy enough copies for all characters in the scene and, if they can, highlight the different lines for each character.

While it’s similar, the event is not the same as Pitch night which will be held sometime in February.



