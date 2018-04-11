Rural gardens of Italy explored in final talk of the season’s travelogue series at St. Andrew’s United Church

Our fourth year of hosting the popular Travel and Dessert Night series

Barry Sale

Special to the Tribune

Our fourth year of hosting the popular Travel and Dessert Night series of presentations winds up on Wednesday, April 11 with a bike tour of Italy.

Well known local businesswoman Cathy Hamm and Mary-Jo Hilyer recently completed a fascinating trip to this country, with a focus on exploring some of the beautiful rural gardens.

Everyone is cordially invited to come out and enjoy desserts and coffee while you share the visual beauty of the Italian countryside. Admission is by donation – whatever you can afford, and all proceeds are put into the operation of the church’s programs.

Goodies and refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m.

This will be our final travel and dessert night for this spring, but watch for them to continue again in the fall.

The people at St. Andrews thank our community for its continued support of this popular and enjoyable fundraiser.